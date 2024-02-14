West Brom boss Carlos Corberan has confirmed the club are looking to extend the contracts of both Cedric Kipre and Alex Mowatt.

West Brom haven’t had the easiest situation off the pitch in recent times. Their volatile ownership situation and persisting takeover speculation has made it hard for the Baggies to do business in the transfer market, and player contract agreements have been fairly few and far between.

Young star Tom Fellows was tied down to a new deal recently though, and there are more key men who could do with fresh contracts. Centre-back Kipre and midfielder Mowatt are among them, with their current deals up at the end of the season.

Now, in the wake of West Brom’s 2-0 Championship win over Cardiff City, manager Corberan has confirmed conversations have begun.

As quoted by the Express and Star, the Spaniard stated the Baggies are ‘having conversations’ to extend their stays. He said:

“It is something I know the club is having conversations with them, to see if the club’s targets – with the players we want, want to keep working with us so that in both parts we have the desire to keep working together

“Important too is the financial expectation of the players is the same as the financial possibilities of the club. Those are the two things that need to be managed.

“But I know the club is having conversation with the players, we know many finish the contracts and I think it’s something in the next weeks or months will happen. But I am not having the conversation as it is not one of my targets as the coach.”

Key roles to play

Both Kipre and Mowatt have emerged as vital players for Corberan this season. The Ivorian defender looked to be far down the pecking order before a starring stint with Cardiff City and since then, Kipre has held down a key role at the back for West Brom.

Mowatt meanwhile started this season with no league starts in the first seven games. However, since then, he’s started all but two Championship matches, proving a pivotal figure in the middle of the park.

The duo will likely continue to play prevalent roles as West Brom bid to hold onto a play-off spot. They’re 5th in the Championship table as it stands.

The sooner Kipre and Mowatt can agree new deals, the better. The duo will be able to remain focused on on-pitch matters while supporters’ nerves of summer exits can be allayed.