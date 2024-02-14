Leeds United sanctioned a permanent exit for young winger Sean McGurk on transfer deadline day, with League Two side Swindon Town snapping him up.

Leeds United recruited McGurk in the summer of 2021. He’d caught the eye in Wigan Athletic’s academy and amid their financial problems, the Whites pounced to bring him into their own youth setup.

Operating as a winger and attacking midfielder, McGurk managed 10 goals and seven assists in 48 outings for the club’s U21s. He wasn’t able to make a senior breakthrough at Elland Road though, with a competitive first-team appearance eluding him over his two-and-a-half-years with the club.

His winter move to League Two side Swindon Town opened the door for the talented youngster to kick on in first-team football. He featured off the bench against Newport County just two days after his arrival but on Tuesday night, he was handed a first start and a full EFL debut by Gavin Gunning.

It didn’t take long for McGurk to announce himself either. 24 minutes in, the winger broke forward before shifting onto his left foot and picking out the top scorer from just outside the box to open the scoring.

The goal marked the highlight of a lively 61-minute display from McGurk, making for an impressive full Swindon Town debut.

1 of 25 Which club is nicknamed the Blades? Sheffield United Sheffield Wednesday Swindon Town Sutton United

Kicking on away from Elland Road

While it would have been hoped that McGurk would be among the many to break from Leeds United’s academy into the first-team, the full focus is now on proving himself away from the Whites. A permanent winter move has offered him the chance to settle and star with Swindon Town, and his first start showed plenty of promising signs.

The 20-year-old will be keen to prove perhaps why he deserved a senior chance at Elland Road. His goal was well taken and came after a confident run through the Gillingham half.

After marking his first start with an impressive strike, McGurk will be hoping this is just the start of a fruitful spell at the County Ground. The Robins sit 17th in a tightly-packed League Two table, eight points off the play-offs.