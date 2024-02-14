Sunderland defender Zak Johnson has joined Dundalk on loan, as announced by their official club website.

Sunderland have let the youngster head out the exit door on a temporary basis.

Johnson, 19, spent time away on loan from the Stadium of Light at Hartlepool United earlier this season.

The Black Cats have now confirmed he has made a switch to Ireland for the rest of this campaign.

Sunderland loan exit

Johnson’s move to Dundalk is a chance for him to get some regular game time under his belt in the League of Ireland to help boost his development.

He has been on the books at Sunderland for his whole career to date and has risen up through their academy ranks.

The England youth international, who has represented the Three Lions at Under-18’s level on three occasions, has been a regular for the Championship side at various youth levels over recent years.

Johnson made his debut for the Black Cats back in October 2021 against Manchester United Under-21’s in the EFL Trophy.

He has since played once more and is under contract with the North East club until the summer of 2026.

The Sunderland-born man played 12 times for Hartlepool earlier this term in the National League before returning in January.

Johnson has now been shipped out again to boost his development and he will head back later this year.

Sunderland are back in action this evening with an away trip to Huddersfield Town. They won 3-1 at home to Plymouth Argyle last time out and will be eyeing another victory to boost their promotion hopes.

Michael Beale’s side have dropped out of the top six after last night’s results with both Norwich City and Hull City picking up wins over Watford and Rotherham United respectively.