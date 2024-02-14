Stockport County boss Dave Challinor has said he is looking forward to going back to Tranmere Rovers this weekend.

Stockport County head to Prenton Park on Saturday as they look to keep their push for promotion from League Two on track.

They were beaten 3-1 at home by Crewe Alexandra on Tuesday night and will be keen to bounce back from that defeat with a win against the Whites.

Challinor, who played for the Birkenhead club, has said, as per the Hatters’ official club YouTube: “It’s great to go back. I don’t get the opportunity to do it very often with (our) games and things. I have friends on the staff there so it is great to go back. I’ve not got a great record there to be honest. I didn’t have a great record at Grimsby so hopefully we get a similar outcome.

“It’s a special place, I’ve got special memories and (so has) Clint (Hill). Ultimately I want to go there and get three points.”

Stockport County boss on Tranmere Rovers return

Challinor started his playing days at Tranmere and broke into their first-team as a youngster after rising up through their academy.

He went on to play 140 games and helped them reach the League Cup final back in 2000.

The former full-back then went on to have spells at Stockport, Bury and Colwyn Bay before hanging up his boots in 2011. He then started his managerial career with the latter.

Challinor then went on to have stints at AFC Fylde and Hartlepool United before returning to Edgeley Park as manager in 2021.

The Chester-born man dropped down a league to take over the Hatters but that decision has paid off for him.

He guided his current club to promotion from the National League at the first time of asking and his team then reached the fourth tier play-off final last term. However, they were beaten at Wembley by Carlisle United on penalties.

Nevertheless, Stockport have used the disappointment of losing to the Cumbrians as fuel for this campaign and they are sat at the top of the table.

Mansfield Town and Crewe are chasing them down though and they will be eager to return to winning ways against Tranmere next up.

The Whites lost 3-2 at home to Morecambe last time out and are 18th under Nigel Adkins.