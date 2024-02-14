Southampton want €12m for Paul Onuachu but loan club Trabzonspor hope to strike a deal for less than €10m, according to Fotospor.

Southampton made a big move for towering striker Onuachu in January 2023. It came with the Saints embroiled in a relegation battle while the Nigerian had been enjoying another fruitful season in Belgium with KRC Genk.

However, the 29-year-old was ultimately unable to hit the ground running and in his 12 appearances for the club, he has no goals. With the club relegated to the Championship, Onuachu joined Trabzonspor on loan in the summer and there, he’s notched nine goals and three assists in 15 Super Lig games.

Onuachu will be back in action for the Turkish side soon with AFCON done and now, it seems Trabzonspor have eyes on keeping him for good.

According to Fotosport, club president Ertugul Dogan is hoping to strike a permanent deal for Onuachu. They believe a deal can be done for less than €10m (around £8.5m) while Southampton are hopeful of getting €12m (around £10.2m) for a player they spent an initial £18m on in 2023.

Best for all?

Onuachu struggled to make an impact in his half-season with Southampton before the summer loan move. While he’s shown again in his Turkey stint that he has goals in him, it would be a surprise to see his career with the second-tier club revived.

Of course, the two years remaining on his contract means the door could be open for a Saints revival. A summer exit for the striker could be a goof chance to recoup some funds though, and having found joy away from Hampshire, Onuachu may well be keen on ending his time with the club.

It seems unlikely that he’ll fit into Russell Martin’s style of play and with Trabzonspor keen on keeping their prolific loan man, it could be best for all that a deal is struck in the summer.