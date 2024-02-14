Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Momo Diaby could return against Millwall this weekend after missing the Leicester City defeat, Danny Rohl has said.

Sheffield Wednesday moved to sign towering midfielder Diaby on loan in the summer transfer window. They’ve not seen as much of him as they would have hoped following a lengthy stint on the sidelines spanning from late August to the New Year.

The 27-year-old had played a part in the last three Championship games though while starting FA Cup clashes with Cardiff City and Coventry City. However, after just his second league start of the season, Diaby missed out on the squad that was beaten by Leicester City on Tuesday night.

His absence led to questions of a potential new blow for the midfielder. However, Sheffield Wednesday boss Rohl has allayed any fears.

Speaking after the 2-0 loss to the table-topping Foxes, Rohl confirmed the injury is not thought to be a bad one. As quoted by The Star, he said that Diaby is looking ‘a bit better’ and ‘could be available on Saturday’ against Millwall.

A swift return

After missing the Leicester City game, fans can be forgiven for fearing Diaby would be spending another spell out. He’s not long returned from his long-term problem and his absence certainly caught fans’ attention.

Thankfully, it seems he’s in line for a swift return. Time will tell whether he comes straight back into the XI against Millwall or if he’s eased in by Rohl and co. The backroom team will know they need to take it easy with his step up to starting football again though, avoiding the risk of re-injury.

It was a strong second half display against Leicester City despite the defeat. If they can maintain that standard against Millwall, Sheffield Wednesday could definitely get a result.