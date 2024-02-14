Leeds United made it seven wins on the spin with a comprehensive 4-0 victory on the road against Swansea City last night.

Leeds United’s latest Championship victory saw Daniel Farke’s Whites side move to 2nd in the table. They took advantage of Southampton losing 3-1 at Bristol City to open up a two-point gap over the Saints.

The writing was on the wall for an outgunned Swans outfit early in the first half. Crysencio Summerville’s 15th of the season opened the scoring before former Swansea man Joel Piroe doubled the visitors’ lead with a well-taken effort.

Leeds United created chance after chance after that double blast in the opening 1o minutes. Still, they had to wait until 35 minutes before Wilfried Gnonto powerfully finished to put the visiting Whites 3-0 to the good.

The second half was a quieter affair. Swansea City seemed to recover from their first-half shellshock to begin to pose a threat. Leeds United still threatened and could easily have extended their lead.

However, it wasn’t until the 72nd minute when Gnonto profited from Summerville’s threaded ball to put the result beyond doubt. It was the young Italian’s second of the game and his fourth of the season.

Gnonto resurgence continues

Among some good performances, one stood out for Yorkshire Evening Post reporter Graham Smyth.

That player was a resurgent Gnonto. Two goals and an assist were enough for him to land an impressive 9/10 from Smyth, who had this to say about the Italian starlet’s display against Swansea City:

“Took his goals brilliantly and assisted Piroe’s. Held a huge threat on the counter attack throughout. Swansea couldn’t live with him.”

As highlighted by WhoScored’s match data, Gnonto’s display was enough to earn him their man-of-the-match award. He worked space for four shots, three of which were on target.

After his early-season stand-off with Leeds United, talented prodigy Gnonto is back in the fold. More importantly, he is bang in form and will be a hard player to drop when Dan James is fully recovered from injury.