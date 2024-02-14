Charlton Athletic boss Nathan Jones has hailed Chuks Aneke for his ‘impact’ off the bench last night.

Charlton Athletic drew 1-1 at home to Lincoln City in their new manager’s first outing at The Valley with new boy Freddie Ladapo scoring their goal.

Aneke, 30, made his first appearance for the League One side since October which is a big boost.

Jones was pleased with the striker and told the official club website: “He has real quality and knowhow. He gave us an impact and we thought we might nick it at the end.”

In terms of the performance in general, he said: “Second half I thought we were outstanding. I want us to play front-footed, be aggressive, athletic, try to create chances, try to take the game to the opposition. And we did that in the second half.”

Charlton Athletic boost

Aneke’s return is good news for Charlton ahead of their upcoming games. He gives them more competition and depth up front and injects experience into their squad.

He re-joined the club back in 2022 after a brief spell at Birmingham City and has since scored eight goals in 35 games, building on the 17 in 61 he fired during his first stint.

Aneke is an Arsenal academy graduate and played once for their first-team as a youngster, as well as having plenty of loan spells away from the Gunners at Stevenage, Preston North End and Crewe Alexandra to boost his development.

He then left the Emirates Stadium permanently and played for Zulte Waregem and MK Dons before making Charlton his home.

Jones’ side are only outside the drop zone on by a single point above Port Vale. They have been sucked into a relegation battle and need to start picking up more wins.

The Addicks are back in action this weekend with a tricky away trip to Bolton Wanderers as they look to build some momentum and claw themselves away from danger.

It was a busy January window for the London outfit and their new signings are still gelling together at the moment.