Birmingham City swooped to sign the midfielder in the January transfer window from Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors.

Seung-ho, 26, played last night as the Blues beat Blackburn Rovers 1-0 in their latest Championship clash with QPR loanee Andre Dozzell on the scoresheet.

Mowbray had this to say about his winter recruit, as per the official club website: “Paik, just watching him in training, he just looks a real high quality footballer who makes really good decisions with the ball. He knows when to turn away from pressure, when to play forward passes, when to hit long passes.”

Birmingham City new boy catches the eye

Birmingham’s win over Blackburn was a big one for them last night and eases their relegation fears. They are now six points above the drop zone with 15 games left of the season to play.

Seung-ho was brought in by the Midlands outfit to bolster their options in the middle of the park and he penned a three-year contract.

The South Korea international, who has 15 caps under his belt for his country to date, was on the books at Barcelona from 2010 to 2017.

He then left the La Liga giants to have permanent spells at Peralada and Girona before leaving Spain for Germany when Darmstadt came calling in 2019.

The Seoul-born man then spent two years in the Bundesliga.2 and scored three goals in 43 games before moving back home to the K-League when Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors snapped him up.

It usually takes a while for a player from overseas to adapt to life in England but Seung-ho seems to have slotted in nicely into Birmingham’s ranks.

The Blues will be excited to see what he can do for them as he continues to get used to life in a new country.

Mowbray’s men are back in action this weekend with a clash against his former club Sunderland as they look to make it two wins on the spin.