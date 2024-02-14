Derby County put in a fantastic display on Tuesday evening, travelling to Exeter City’s St James Park and returning with all three points after an emphatic 3-0 victory.

Derby County went in 1-0 up at the break courtesy of Max Bird’s strike from outside of the box. Second-half goals from Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Tom Barkhuizen wrapped up the result for the Rams.

It was an important win for Paul Warne’s side who kept up with the leading pack after Portsmouth and Bolton Wanderers also recorded victories yesterday night.

Exeter City had won four of their last five before Derby’s visit, including triumphs over some of the Rams’ promotion rivals in Barnsley and Peterborough United.

Warne’s men defended excellently and were clinical on the break in the final third. Plenty of players put in stellar performances; Bird and Mendez-Laing both recorded an assist besides their goals. But once again, it was Cardiff City loanee Ebou Adams who gained the plaudits.

In his third consecutive start for the League One outfit since signing on loan at the end of January, Adams dictated play from the middle of the park with another dominant performance. Not afraid to put his body on the line, the Gambia international put in tackle after tackle, regained possession with ease and very rarely lost the ball.

Supporters are already running out of superlatives for their new signing, and his impact at the club in such a short space of time can not be underestimated.

It is not only the Derby faithful that continue to be impressed by the 28-year-old as Derby Telegraph reporter Leigh Curtis heaped further praise onto Adams after another standout display for the Rams, saying this:

“[He] spots the danger and invariably stops the danger. Has fitted in seamlessly into the heart of this midfield and plays with courage and a determination that fans just absolutely love. Class.”

The answer to Derby’s prayers

Derby County had been crying out for a hard-hitting defensive midfielder for some time, even stretching back as far as last season, in order to allow their creative players to flourish.

Bird and Conor Hourihane had tried their hand at defensive duties. Ultimately though, they saw their performances limited through trying to balance their natural attacking urges with the dirty work they were previously tasked with performing.

Adams’ arrival has enabled the players around him to enjoy much more creative freedom, none more so than Bird who has now registered two goals and two assists since the former Forest Green Rovers man joined the side. For context, he had scored three and assisted five in his previous 30 appearances.

The Rams’ second January signing may not have hit the headlines in the same way that Corey Blackett-Taylor’s transfer did, but his impact may well prove priceless at the end of the campaign.

Warne’s men currently sit 2nd in the League One table and face play-off hopefuls Stevenage at Pride Park next up on Saturday afternoon.