The latest Preston North End team news as Ryan Lowe’s side gear up to face Middlesbrough in the Championship this evening.

Preston North End are back on home soil this evening following their 2-0 victory away from home over Cardiff City at the weekend. First-half strikes from Emil Riis and Ben Whiteman secured victory for the Lilywhites on their travels.

Preston remain 10th in the table following their victory, just three points away from the play-off spots with 15 games to go. A top six finish will now be seen as a realistic aim, but they’ll need to maintain this improved standard of late.

The reverse fixture saw Middlesbrough record an emphatic victory over Lowe’s men, winning 4-0 courtesy of a brace from Isaiah Jones, a rare Rav van den Berg goal and Alex Bangura’s injury time strike.

Preston North End team news

The Lancashire Evening Post has highlighted the Preston injury latest, with some new doubts alongside existing absentees.

There are concerns over Alan Browne and Brad Potts with both coming off against Cardiff City.

Duane Holmes remains sidelined following a knee injury picked up in the warm-up ahead of Preston’s match against Ipswich Town, but is expected back soon. Ched Evans is still sidelined with a hamstring injury, while Kian Best is out with an ankle problem too.

Starting XI

Woodman (GK)

Hughes

Lindsay

Storey

Millar

Frökjaer-Jensen

Whiteman

Ledson

Brady

Keane

Riis

With concerns over the fitness of Browne and Potts, it could be that Lowe is forced into some changes. Ryan Ledson or Ali McCann could start in the midfield while Liam Millar may switch over to the right to cover for Potts, with Robbie Brady coming in on the left.

Elsewhere though, it could be unchanged as Lowe looks to continue Preston North End’s decent Championship form.