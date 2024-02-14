Plymouth Argyle vs Coventry City sees two exciting teams pit against one another in the Championship on Wednesday night.

Plymouth Argyle come into this midweek clash with Coventry City looking to recover from their first Championship loss under Ian Foster. The Pilgrims were beaten by Sunderland last time out, ending a four-game unbeaten run in the league.

Coventry City meanwhile got back to winning ways with a 2-1 victory over Millwall. They had been beaten by Norwich City in the game prior, so the quick response was one welcomed by manager Mark Robins and Sky Blues fans alike.

Now, ahead of tonight’s clash, here are five players who could dictate Plymouth Argyle vs Coventry City…

Haji Wright

After taking some time to find his feet in English football, American international Wright has been in fine form recently. Operating either as a striker or on the left, he now has four goals and three assists in his last seven Championship outings.

If he’s on his game again, expect the Coventry City star to put himself on the scoresheet once more.

Morgan Whittaker

While Wright is emerging as the Sky Blues’ leading goal threat, Whittaker has been Plymouth Argyle’s talisman all season long.

17 goals and eight assists in 34 games has Whittaker up there as one of the players of the season. He’s recently assumed the captaincy too, further emphasising his importance in helping the Pilgrims to 15th in the Championship table.

Liam Kitching

Left-sided centre-back Kitching could be in line for a return to the starting XI tonight. He missed the Millwall game through suspension.

Whittaker’s tendency to cut in and get involved in central positions means Kitching could be tasked with stopping his shooting opportunities. Luis Binks will be hoping to hold onto his starting spot after some pretty dependable displays and if he does, it’ll likely be him tasking with keeping the Plymouth Argyle star quiet.

Ryan Hardie

After Whittaker, Ryan Hardie is another serious goal threat for Foster’s side. His return of 11 goals and four assists has shown he is a capable goal scoring at this level after some doubts over his ability to step up among sections of the support.

Hardie has five goals in his last six league games. He’s a smart finisher and plays an important role in bringing Argyle’s other attackers into the game.

Callum O’Hare

There’s plenty of attacking talent on display in this game and Coventry City star O’Hare is another of them. In attacking midfield, he’s a dangerous presence offering both creativity and a goal threat of his own.

He could have a tough task in finding opportunities but with some close link-up with the likes of Wright and potentially Matty Godden, O’Hare could have a big part to play tonight.