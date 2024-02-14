Leeds United brought centre-back Rodon in on loan last summer and since then, he’s become a firm favourite at Elland Road. As part of the growing Welsh contingent at Elland Road, Rodon has been one of the Championship‘s standout defenders this season.

The Tottenham Hotspur loanee has played 32 times across all competitions. Be it alongside Pascal Struijk or stand-in defensive partner Ethan Ampadu, Rodon has maintained a fantastic standard.

Unsurprisingly, his displays have seen a permanent move to Leeds United rumoured. It had been said that a move was only likely in the event of promotion back to the Premier League, and it seems Rodon’s stance reflects that too.

As per Football Insider, Rodon is interested in staying with the Whites. However, it does depend on them returning to the top-flight.

He’s expected to have other Premier League interest in the summer, meaning he may have options beyond Leeds if they miss out on promotion.

Time will tell

Leeds United will be determined to hold onto Rodon in the summer. While the player’s stance and finances might make it hard to keep him without promotion, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Whites make an attempt regardless if they are to miss out on a rise back to the top tier of English football.

Until the end of the season though, the club will just have to do all they can to make the jump out of the Championship. They can’t do much more than they have been doing in recent weeks, it’ll just be about maintaining their current run.

Leeds United have jumped to 2nd in the Championship table. They beat Swansea City on Tuesday night while closest rivals Southampton saw their unbeaten streak ended by Bristol City. Ipswich Town could take their place in the automatic promotion spots with a win over Millwall tonight, but their form of late has been poor.