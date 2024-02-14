Barnsley boss Neill Collins has hailed Herbie Kane after he kept his cool to score a late penalty last night.

Barnsley drew 1-1 against Shrewsbury Town in their latest League One outing at New Meadow after falling behind after just seven minutes following Nicky Cadden’s own goal.

Kane, 25, stepped up to score a last-gasp spot kick to earn his side a point and finally get the ball past impressive Shrews goalkeeper Marko Marosi.

Collins said afterwards, as per a report by the Barnsley Chronicle: “Phenomenal. It would have summed the game up, given the ‘keeper’s performance, if he saved it. But Herbie gave him no chance. It was great to see a pressure penalty. It looked like one and we had other shouts. Herbie has taken on that mantle really well.”

Barnsley ace hailed

Kane is a bit of a luxury player to have in the third tier. Barnsley could face a battle to keep him beyond this summer with his current contract up in late June.

He has scored eight goals in all competitions in this campaign and provides quality to their team in the middle of the park.

The Tykes’ draw against Shrewsbury leaves them 4th in the table. They are six points off the top two and four inside the play-offs ahead of their trip to Fleetwood Town this weekend as they look to keep their momentum going.

Kane made the switch to South Yorkshire back in 2020 and has since found the net on 12 occasions in 109 matches, as well as having a loan spell at Oxford United a couple of seasons ago.

The Bristol-born man was on the books at Liverpool before his transfer to Oakwell and played twice for the Reds’ first-team as a youngster.

He also had temporary stints away from Anfield at Doncaster Rovers and Hull City to gain experience.

Kane has found a home at Barnsley now and will be eager to help them get promoted to the Championship this term after they missed out last year after losing to Sheffield Wednesday at Wembley.