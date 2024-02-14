Portsmouth recruited young forward Abu Kamara on loan in the summer transfer window, bringing him in from Norwich City for the 2023/24 campaign.

Portsmouth had a busy and fruitful summer transfer window. While adding stars on permanent deals they also made use of the loan market, with Kamara among the higher-league talents to drop down to League One, joining from Norwich City.

With the Canaries, the London-born attacker had starred at youth level without really breaking into the first-team. It meant a loan for this season was perfect, and the 20-year-old has more than made good on his chance to impress in his first season of regular senior action.

Kamara, mainly playing as a winger, has locked down a starting spot with John Mousinho’s side, who sit top of the League One table. His tally of eight goals and six assists in 39 games is thoroughly impressive, as is the fact the Norwich loanee has played a part in all but one match across all competitions.

He’s had several eye-catching moments with Pompey, the latest of which came in Tuesday night’s 3-1 win over Cambridge United.

The one you've all been waiting for 🤤 Get it on repeat, #Pompey fans 🔄 pic.twitter.com/tQ0mmWeuED — Portsmouth FC (@Pompey) February 14, 2024

There’s still plenty left to play for this season, of course. Portsmouth sit 1st but have Bolton Wanderers and Derby County in hot pursuit in the promotion fight. However, regardless of his situation at Norwich City or Pompey’s promotion push, Kamara has to be destined for a higher level in the 2024/25 campaign.

Kamara’s showing in League One has been seriously impressive. Perhaps what is most encouraging is that he’s grown into a more and more important player for Portsmouth as the season has gone on. The pressure has grown for Pompey in the promotion race, but as shown in the clip above, the young forward has maintained his composure and confidence.

That should only stand him in good stead for a rise up the divisions. What next season holds remains up in the air though.

If they win promotion, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Pompey look to bring him back, be it on loan or permanently. After such a season, Norwich City may well see a place for him in their plans, offering him a deserved step up to Championship football. Kamara’s deal with the Canaries is up in 2025, though it has been said there is a one-year extension option.

An exit from his parent club doesn’t seem out of the question though. Kamara has had interest from elsewhere after all – Brentford and Freiburg were linked in December, while Leicester City and Stoke City were winter admirers.

However Kamara’s season ends and whatever Norwich City’s plans are for Kamara, he has to be playing Championship football at least next season. A player of his talents could definitely jump up to a top-flight club as a future talent, but it seems the only way is up for the Portsmouth loan star.