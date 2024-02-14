Norwich City goalkeeper Vicente Reyes has joined Forest Green Rovers on loan, as announced by their official club website.

Norwich City have let the stopper head out the exit door on an emergency seven-day deal.

Reyes, 20, has been allowed to leave the Championship side on a temporary basis to get some more game time under his belt.

He joined the Canaries last summer and they have confirmed his switch to the New Lawn.

1 of 25 Which club is nicknamed the Blades? Sheffield United Sheffield Wednesday Swindon Town Sutton United

Norwich City loan exit

Norwich signed Reyes last June as one for the future in their goalkeeping department. He is yet to make a first-team appearance for David Wagner’s side.

However, he has been a regular for the Canaries’ Under-21’s side so far this season and has made eight appearances in Premier League 2, keeping two clean sheets.

The stopper also had a spell away earlier in this campaign at Braintree Town to boost his development and played four times for the National League South outfit.

Reyes started his career at Atlanta United and rose up through the ranks of the MLS club.

The Chile Under-23 international, who was born in South Carolina, played 31 matches for Atlanta United 2 in the USL Championship before heading over to England.

Forest Green are currently rock bottom of League Two and will be hoping he can help them pick up some results. They won 2-1 away at Barrow last night after goals by Kyle McAllister and Emmanuel Osadebe.

Steve Cotterill’s side are now 23rd in the table and are only six points from safety behind Colchester United and Grimsby Town with 15 games left to play.

As for Norwich, they beat Watford 4-2 yesterday to rise into the play-offs above Hull City on goal difference.