Norwich City loanee Christos Tzolis is wanted by Bundesliga pair Borussia Monchengladbach and Wolfsburg, as per Greek outlet Sport24 (via the Pink Un).

Norwich City moved to sign Tzolis in the summer of 2021. He joined with a glowing reputation as one of Greece’s top prospects following an eye-catching breakthrough with PAOK Salonika but ultimately, he hasn’t made much of an impact in East Anglia.

He spent time on loan with FC Twente last season before linking up with German second-tier side Fortuna Dusseldorf last summer. There though, he has recaptured the form that saw his stock rise exponentially during his breakthrough.

Tzolis has 11 goals and four assists in 22 games for the 2.Bundesliga side, who are now hatching a plan over his future.

Dusseldorf hold an option to sign Tzolis permanently for around €5m and as per Greek news outlet Sport24, Dusseldorf are planning on triggering this and then selling the 22-year-old after. They believe there is a good profit to be made with Bundesliga sides Borussia Monchengladbach and Wolfsburg both keen.

Destined for a fresh start?

With Tzolis’ situation taken into consideration, he seems destined for a move away from Norwich City in the summer. Dusseldorf will still have an option to buy the Greek forward if they fail to win promotion and after such a strong season, it seems unlikely they’ll pass up on that chance.

When they could have the opportunity to make a quick profit, it seems even more likely that they’ll be triggering the option. They can make a quick profit on a player they’ve only temporarily owned this season.

It might not seem like the best business from Norwich’s perspective. They made a fairly decent outlay of at least £8.8m to sign Tzolis as a youngster and seeing another club profit from selling him in the summer might sting a bit. However, the 22-year-old failed to make an impact in East Anglia and ultimately, he will likely fare better elsewhere.

Tzolis seems destined for a fresh start, and the Championship club likely won’t do much to prevent him from getting it.