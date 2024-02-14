Norwich City midfielder Flynn Clarke has joined Scunthorpe United on loan, as announced by their official club website.

Norwich City have let the youngster join the National League North outfit to get some more experience under his belt.

Clarke, 21, has been on the books at Carrow Road since the summer of 2021.

The Canaries have now confirmed he has moved to Glanford Park on a ‘short-term’ temporary deal.

1 of 25 Which club is nicknamed the Blades? Sheffield United Sheffield Wednesday Swindon Town Sutton United

Norwich City loan exit

Clarke’s switch to Scunthorpe is a good opportunity for him to get some more regular game time to boost his development.

The Scotland youth international spent time at Dagenham and Redbridge in the National League earlier this season and played twice.

He joined Norwich two-and-a-half years ago but is yet to make a senior appearance for the Championship side. However, he has been a regular for their Under-21’s.

The Peterborough-born man was loaned out to Walsall early on in his spell in East Anglia and played three times for the Saddlers in cup competitions before returning to his parent club.

Clarke is a product of the Peterborough United academy and he rose up through the youth ranks at London Road. He went on to make 11 appearances for the Posh in all competitions as a teenager and chipped in with three goals.

Norwich then managed to lure him away from his local team but he hasn’t quite managed to become a regular with his current club.

Scunthorpe will be hoping he can find his feet with them now as they look to claw themselves out of the sixth tier.

Clarke has left behind a Canaries’ side who are looking to get promoted to the Premier League under David Wagner. They beat Watford 4-2 last night.