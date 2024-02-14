Newcastle United lead Chelsea and Liverpool in the race for Sunderland midfielder Chris Rigg, as per a new report from HITC.

Sunderland have seen a whole host of top talents come through their ranks over the years. Teenage midfielder Rigg is among the latest who look destined for a future at the top, and he’s already caught the eye in the senior game.

The 16-year-old has been linked with high-profile moves before after just 12 first-team outings for the Black Cats. He’s managed two goals in that time while also holding down a regular role in England’s U17s squad.

Now, fresh claims have emerged over interest in the Championship club’s prized starlet. According to HITC, north east neighbours Newcastle United are leading fellow Premier League sides Chelsea and Liverpool in the race for Rigg, who is ready to move on in the summer transfer window.

Rigg and his family are said to be big fans of the Magpies. That factor gives them an advantage over the other sides keen on the Sunderland ace.

Heading for a summer exit?

Sunderland have seen their top young players move onto clubs further up the pyramid before. If Rigg was to make a step up to the Premier League, he’d be the latest in a long line of promising Black Cats prospects to take their talents elsewhere.

He looks set to have a few options too. A move to Newcastle United would keep him close to home and see him link up with the club both he and his family supports, but in terms of sheer stature and elite youth coaching, Chelsea and Liverpool do have the advantage.

As he eyes a potential exit, Sunderland will be keen to receive a good fee for his services. As a 16-year-old with senior experience already to his name, you’d back the Championship side to land a good sum too.