The latest Huddersfield Town team news as Jon Worthington’s side gear up to face Sunderland in the Championship this evening.

Huddersfield Town are back on home soil this evening following their wild 5-3 defeat at the hands of Southampton on Saturday. The Terriers had led 3-2 with just 10 minutes left on the clock, but a late surge saw the Saints spoil the party and take all three points.

Huddersfield remained 21st in the table as a result of their loss, but are now only two points above the relegation zone after QPR managed a draw at home against Norwich City.

Town won the reverse fixture over Sunderland earlier in the Championship season. Michał Helik opened the scoring before Luke O’Nien’s equaliser, but Delano Burgzorg struck the winner for the Terriers in the 67th minute. Worthington will be hoping for a repeat result tonight.

Huddersfield Town team news

January signing Rhys Healey featured twice for the Terriers before picking up an injury in his third appearance and being ruled out for six weeks. The 29-year-old injured his groin early on in the 4-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday, Worthington confirmed pre-game.

Centre-back Helik, who struck against Sunderland in the reverse fixture, is another who recently picked up an injury but is desperate to return to playing and should not be too far out from a return.

Loan man Burgzorg and Danny Ward are back on the grass following their lengthy lay-offs, whilst Radinio Balker is back in contention to feature against the Black Cats after illness kept him out of the last fixture.

Kian Harratt, on the other hand, will miss out through suspension.

Starting XI

Nicholls (GK)

Pearson

Lees

Nakayama

Kasumu

Matos

Hogg

Spencer

Rudoni

Koroma

Thomas

Should Helik remain unavailable, the back three of Matty Pearson, Tom Lees and Yuta Nakayama should remain unchanged.

Jonathan Hogg and Alex Matos are likely to keep their spots in the centre of midfield despite strong competition from Ben Wiles.

At the top end of the pitch, Josh Koroma will be hoping to hold onto his spot at striker. Bojan Radulovic is another option for Worthington, but with support from Jack Rudoni and Sorba Thomas, he may opt for the tried and trested Koroma again.