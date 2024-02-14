Millwall vs Ipswich Town sees two out-of-form teams at opposite ends of the Championship table battle it out for a much-needed three points.

Millwall come into tonight’s midweek clash with Ipswich Town looking to end a run of five Championship games without a win. Four defeats in five matches has left them only four points clear of the relegation zone and 19th in the Championship table.

Ipswich Town meanwhile have won just one of their last nine league games. This is a huge chance for them to move back into the automatic promotion spots though after Southampton were beaten by Bristol City on Tuesday night.

Ahead of an important game for both sides, here are five players who could dictate Millwall vs Ipswich Town…

Sam Morsy

The midfield battle will be important at The Den and Ipswich Town captain Morsy will likely be at the centre of it. As a well-rounded, energetic and combative midfielder, Morsy forms a strong partnership with Massimo Luongo.

Those two – assuming they retain their places in the XI – will be crucial in dictating the tempo of the game. Kieran McKenna will want his side to gain control early on, and Morsy will be key in that.

Zian Flemming

Millwall haven’t always been the most potent side going forward this season. As their most dangerous attacking player though, Dutchman Flemming will be one that the visitors have to keep an eye on.

His return of five goals and four assists isn’t as eye-catching as last season’s but in behind the no.9, Ipswich must keep an eye on Flemming.

Conor Chaplin

The Tractor Boys’ own attacking midfield star Chaplin will have a key role to play over the remainder of the season. Yes, Kieffer Moore has come in as a new talisman up top and the likes of Nathan Broadhead also offer a serious goal threat, but Chaplin could be Ipswich Town’s leading man over the second half of the season.

Nine goals and seven assists have seen him take to the Championship brilliantly and a starring performance from him could be the difference between more dropped points and a vital win.

Casper De Norre

While the aforementioned Morsy and Luongo make up one side of the midfield battle, Casper De Norre makes up the other for the hosts. Injury problems have limited his impact but the 27-year-old has looked like a really assured presence in the middle in recent weeks.

He covers a lot of ground and offers solid protection of Joe Edwards’ back three. Against a side as dangerous as Ipswich Town, that could be crucial.

Leif Davis

It’s tough to highlight Ipswich Town’s most dangerous players without discussing Leif Davis. His 13 assists have him as the club’s chief creator and with Moore to aim for in the box, his crossing from open play and set-pieces could be a real danger.

Millwall will have to shut down Davis quickly out side to prevent him from swinging balls in and linking up with whoever starts on the left.