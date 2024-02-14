The latest Millwall team news as Joe Edwards’ side gear up to face Ipswich Town in the Championship this evening.

Millwall are back on home soil this evening following a 2-1 defeat away from home against Coventry City at the weekend. Romain Esse had initially put the Lions ahead in the 12th minute, but a second-half brace from Haji Wright sent Edwards’ men home empty handed.

Millwall are now 19th in the table, just four points above the relegation zone with 15 games left to go of their Championship campaign.

The reverse fixture against Ipswich saw Kieran McKenna’s side triumph 3-1 at Portman Road. Goals from Conor Chaplin, Massimo Luongo and Nathan Broadhead saw the Tractor Boys three goals to the good at half-time before Kevin Nisbet pulled back a consolation goal for the Lions in the second half.

Millwall team news

Having suffered a serious hamstring injury at the end of January, Millwall remain without first choice striker Nisbet for an extended spell

Shaun Hutchinson is also out but as per the Southwark News, all of Ryan Longman, Aidomo Emakhu and Brooke Norton-Cuffy could be in line for returns to the side tonight.

Starting XI

Sarkic (GK)

Tanganga

Harding

Cooper

McNamara

Honeyman

De Norre

Bryan

Esse

Flemming

Obafemi

Despite the Lions’ loss last time out, they are not exactly spoilt for choice with squad depth. For that reason, Edwards may opt to keep an unchanged XI for the visit of Ipswich Town, leaning on the side of caution with osme of his returning players.

Millwall did manage to create a fair amount of chances against Coventry City last time out, but were ultimately overpowered by the better side on the day and will be hoping to find more luck against the Tractor Boys.

It is bound to be a tough encounter for Edwards’ side, but Ipswich have been dropping points as of late and Millwall may just take advantage and grab a surprise result tonight.