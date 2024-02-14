The latest Middlesbrough team news as Michael Carrick’s side gear up to face Preston North End in the Championship later today.

Middlesbrough are back on their travels this evening following a disappointing 2-1 defeat at home against Bristol City on Saturday. Carrick’s men found themselves two goals down after Jason Knight and Matty James scored within a minute of each other in the first half.

Sam Silvera did strike back late on but it only halved the deficit as Boro were beaten.

Middlesbrough sit 13th in the Championship table as a result, six points away from the play-off spots with 16 games to go. They will no doubt have their sights set on the top six once more this season, but plenty of work remains to be done.

The reverse fixture against Preston saw Boro record an emphatic victory over the Lilywhites, winning 4-0 in the Championship courtesy of a brace from Isaiah Jones, a rare Rav van den Berg goal and Alex Bangura’s injury time strike.

Middlesbrough team news

Boro will be without Matt Crooks who completed a permanent move to MLS outfit Real Salt Lake earlier this week. Striker Josh Coburn is expected to miss out once again through his groin injury.

Emmanuel Latte Lath is expected to return to training over the next week following an ankle injury, and Isaiah Jones is expected to follow his teammate in a return to action in a few weeks time.

Starting XI

Dieng (GK)

Ayling

van den Berg

Fry

Thomas

Howson

Hackney

Forss

Azaz

McGree

Greenwood

Seny Dieng returned to the bench last time out following his recovery from injury. Although it might be harsh to drop Tom Glover, Carrick may opt for the goalkeeper most confident with the ball at his feet.

Allowing Lukas Engel a rest, Luke Thomas may step in at left-back to make his first full start for Boro since signing on loan from Leicester City in January.

Undoubtedly missed in the Bristol City defeat, Jonny Howson should return to the fold. Sam Greenwood will likely keep his place up top due to limited options for this evening’s clash.