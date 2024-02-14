Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough has said Hiram Boateng ‘nearly’ left the club in the January transfer window.

Mansfield Town subsequently kept hold of the midfielder beyond the deadline amid interest from elsewhere.

Boateng, 28, scored a hat-trick last night as the Stags won 9-2 against Harrogate Town in League Two to boost their promotion push.

Clough said afterwards, as per the official club website: “He’s been excellent in training. He nearly went somewhere on Deadline Day and it didn’t quite happen which we were very happy about.”

Mansfield Town man nearly left

Boateng is under contract at Mansfield until the end of the season and is due to become a free agent in late June so they have a big decision to make regarding his long-term future.

He has played 25 games so far this season and has chipped in with three goals and a single assist.

The Stags signed him back in 2022 to bolster their options in the middle of the park and he has played 65 matches for them so far.

Boateng has also been on the books at Crystal Palace, Exeter City and MK Dons in the past and will be in confident mood now after his impressive performance for Clough’s side yesterday.

Mansfield are flying and are sat in 2nd place in the table. They received a boost as well last night with table toppers Stockport County losing 3-1 at home to Crewe Alexandra which leaves them only a single point off the summit now.

The Nottinghamshire outfit are five points inside the top three above 4th position Wrexham. However, the Red Dragons have a game in hand still so it is tight up there.

Clough’s men are back in action this weekend with a trip to Walsall as they look to keep their momentum going.