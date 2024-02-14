QPR boss Marti Cifuentes has said their January signings bring in more ‘competition’ for places.

QPR are looking to preserve their Championship status this season and are in a relegation battle.

They delved into the January market to bring in striker Michael Frey and attacking midfielder Lucas Andersen, as well as midfield pair Joe Hodge and Isaac Hayden.

Cifuentes has had this to say on his new recruits, as per the official club website: “I am happy for Frey, scoring as a striker is a good confidence builder. He showed what he is about. Lucas is a good asset and is positive, he is a quality player and showed what he can contribute and he will only benefit us.

“Joe and Isaac have already shown us what they can do. We have always had options and perhaps now we have players who are more based on the type of football we want to implement, I think in that sense it is a luxury thing to have as everyone is ready to contribute.

“Internal competition just raises everyone else.”

QPR new boys

Frey was brought in to bolster QPR’s options up top and he scored on his debut last time out against Norwich City as the Hoops drew 2-2.

The former Switzerland youth international, who is 29-years-old, has moved to England from Royal Antwerp in Belgium. He has played all over Europe in the past for the likes of Young Boys, Lille, FC Zurich, Fenerbahce and Schalke.

Andersen is a player who Cifuentes knows well from their time at Aab together. The ex-Ajax man has linked up with the Hoops on a free transfer and injects more quality into their ranks.

Hodge has also got a goal under his belt early on in his R’s spell and the Wolves loan man scored away at Blackburn Rovers in their important 2-1 victory at Ewood Park, with Ilias Chair getting the other one.

He provides more competition and depth in the middle of the park and was allowed to leave his parent club this winter to get some more game time.

As for Hayden, he spent the first-half of this term on loan at Standard Liege. He has now been given the green light to link up with QPR by Newcastle United.

He has played in the second tier plenty of times before with the Toon Army, Hull City and Norwich and he is a useful player to have in the squad.

QPR are in action tonight with an away trip to Stoke City as they look to keep their momentum going.