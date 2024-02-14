Birmingham City boss Tony Mowbray said he started Tyler Roberts last night after he ‘looked good’ in training.

Birmingham City’s manager played the 25-years-old from the start for the first time under his management yesterday as his side won 1-0 at home to Blackburn Rovers after QPR loanee Andre Dozzell’s winner.

Roberts, who is a Wales international with 20 caps under his belt, was substituted in the second-half.

Mowbray was impressed and said after the match, as per the official club website: “Tyler [Roberts] has looked good in training. He’s strong, he’s direct, and he contributed to the team really well tonight.”

In terms of the performance, he said: “[I am] delighted with the points, and it relieves some of the tension. We generally kept them quiet tonight, so it’s three points and move on to another home game at the weekend.”

Birmingham City man impresses his boss

Birmingham signed Roberts last summer to bolster their attacking options and he penned a contract running until 2027 with the Championship side.

However, he hasn’t quite managed to make the impact that he wanted to with the Midlands outfit and hasn’t scored in his 10 appearances in all competitions.

Mowbray will be looking to get the best out of him now and their win over Blackburn should give him confidence ahead of the rest of the campaign.

Roberts is a product of the West Brom academy and played once for their first-team as a youngster, as well as having loan spells away from the Hawthorns at Oxford United, Shrewsbury Town and Walsall in League One to gain experience, before Leeds United snapped him up permanently in 2018.

He spent five years at Elland Road and was part of the Whites’ side who won promotion to the Premier League under Marcelo Bielsa in 2020.

The attacker played 108 matches for the Yorkshire club and chipped in with nine goals. He also had a temporary spell at QPR back in the 2022/23 campaign.

Birmingham is his home now and Mowbray will need to decide whether to start him again this weekend against Sunderland.