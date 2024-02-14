Leicester City continued their march towards a Premier League return last night as they recorded a comfortable 2-0 victory over relegation-threatened Sheffield Wednesday.

Leicester City took the lead through Abdul Fatawu after just four minutes. Jamie Vardy then doubled the Foxes’ advantage in the 36th minute as Enzo Maresca’s men coasted to victory at the King Power Stadium.

Victory for Leicester extended their gap at the top of the Championship table to 12 points following Southampton’s 3-1 defeat away from home against Bristol City. It is now Leeds United who sit below them in 2nd having thumped Swansea City 4-0 at the Swansea.com Stadium.

As has quite often been the case this season, there were plenty of stellar individual performances to pick from.

James Justin defended excellently, whilst contributing offensively with ease when he took the ball under his feet and surged down the left flank. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall recorded two assists as he continues to shine in the Championship, and young Fatawu impressed once again by adding another goal to his tally.

Club legend Jamie Vardy was the man with his name in the headlines. The 37-year-old is still going strong for the Foxes, with his goal against boyhood club Sheffield Wednesday taking him to 11 goals for the campaign in all competitions.

Leicestershire Live reporter Jordan Blackwell gave Vardy an 8/10 for his display against the Owls, saying this:

“His one-touch lay-offs were excellent and a big part of City’s free-flowing moves in the first half. He was rewarded with a goal against his boyhood club, finishing with composure.”

A modern-day great

There are very few names, if any, more fondly etched into the history books of Leicester City than Jamie Vardy. His story does not need re-telling, but for all he has achieved and to still be scoring goals 12 years after signing for the Foxes is simply incredible.

In 451 appearances for the East Midlands outfit, the striker has hit the back of the net 181 times alongside registering 69 assists – not bad for a striker signed from non-league for £1m.

It is unknown what the future holds for Vardy, but with his contract set to expire in the summer this may be his final season at the club or as a footballer in general. Whenever his fantastic career ends though, he is still maintaining a high level for Leicester City as they march towards promotion.