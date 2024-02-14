The latest Ipswich Town team news as Kieran McKenna’s side gear up to face Millwall in the Championship later today.

Ipswich Town are back on their travels this evening following a 2-2 draw with West Brom at Portman Road. Tom Fellows initially put the Baggies ahead in the first half, Nathan Broadhead then equalised in the second half before John Swift put the visitors ahead. Omari Hutchinson then hit late in added time to rescue a point.

Ipswich are now 4th in the table having previously occupied 2nd spot for the majority of the Championship campaign so far. They are six points away from Leeds United, who now occupy the place they previously held in the automatic promotion spots, with two games in hand.

The reverse fixture against Millwall saw Kieran McKenna’s side triumph 3-1 at Portman Road. Goals from Conor Chaplin, Massimo Luongo and Broadhead saw the Tractor Boys three goals to the good at half-time with Kevin Nisbet pulling back a consolation goal for the Lions.

Ipswich Town team news

As relayed by TWTD, McKenna does have some injuries to contend with coming into this one. The Millwall clash will come too soon for midfielder Jack Taylor, who has picked up a quad injury.

Cameron Burgess was in contention to return to the squad against West Brom but ultimately missed out, so perhaps the defender is back in the fold for this one after Asian Cup duty with Australia.

Ipswich Town are still without George Hirst following his hamstring injury sustained on Boxing Day against Leicester City. Defender Janoi Donacien also remains out through a groin problem.

Starting XI

Hladky (GK)

Clarke

Woolfenden

Edmundson

Davis

Morsy

Luongo

Burns

Chaplin

Broadhead

Moore

There would be no reason for McKenna to alter his squad too much from the last encounter given a draw against an in-form West Brom side is not to be sniffed at.

There is an argument that Burgess could return to the starting lineup in place of either Luke Woolfenden or George Edmundson. But, it may still be a little too soon to throw the centre-back straight back into the XI.