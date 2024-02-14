Portsmouth boss John Mousinho has taken responsibility for Tom Lowery’s new injury concern after he was forced off in the win over Cambridge United.

Portsmouth picked up another valuable win on Tuesday night to maintain their place at the top of the League One table. They dispatched of Neil Harris’ Cambridge United 3-1 at Fratton Park, making it three straight league wins.

Danny Andrew put the visitors ahead but a Kusini Yengi spot-kick levelled the score before half time. Paddy Lane provided two second half assists to help wrap up all three points, first for Myles Peart-Harris and then for Abu Kamara.

However, before any of the four goals went in, midfielder Tom Lowery was forced to withdraw from the action. The 26-year-old has had frequent injury problems in his time with Portsmouth and made way for Owen Moxon on 36 minutes after pulling up.

Lowery had made six consecutive League One appearances before last night’s third straight start and post-game, manager Mousinho took responsibility for his new concern. As quoted by The News, he explained:

“We thought Tom would be ready to play, obviously that’s my decision and something I take responsibility for.

“He has worked so hard to get himself back fit, he has worked so hard to get into the side, and we have been managing him over the past 6-8 weeks, particularly bringing him out after we played against Port Vale.

“That’s one that I thought we made the right decision to start based on everything we knew – and obviously I’m really gutted for that. In hindsight, it feels like a mistake, but it didn’t at the time. I thought Tom would be ready, we had long, long conversations over the weekend about what that looked like. We had conversations with Tom as well.

“It’s only fair when I look at all the injuries we’ve had, I speak about not being able to do anything about the majority of them. For this one, the reason I take responsibility is because we could have made a different decision.”

1 of 25 Which club is nicknamed the Blades? Sheffield United Sheffield Wednesday Swindon Town Sutton United

Fingers crossed

After a luckless time with injury, it will be hoped Lowery’s new setback doesn’t force him out for another extended spell. Portsmouth have been having a tough spell with injuries and the loss of another midfielder would leave them even lighter on options.

Thankfully, the winter signing of Moxon means there is a bit more depth in there, but Pompey are at risk of being down to bare bones if more problems crop up.

Mousinho’s comments on the new concern are a clear indicator of why he’s a popular figure at Fratton Park though. It’s not just that he’s been successful with Portsmouth, but he’s willing to take responsibility and own up to his errors, as he has done again here.

The hope will be that Lowery’s worry doesn’t cast him out for too long though, with the midfielder likely to have an important part to play amid a shortage of options in the middle.