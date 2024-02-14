Derby County midfielder Conor Hourihane has confirmed a desire to move into management once his playing career comes to an end.

Derby County remained 2nd in the League One table thanks to a 3-0 win over Exeter City on Tuesday night. Goals from Max Bird, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Tom Barkhuizen secured the win and the Rams remain on course in the race for automatic promotion from League One come May.

Prior to the game while speaking to the Not The Top 20 podcast, Derby County captain Conor Hourihane shared that he started his coaching courses four years ago and that he hopes to remain in the game beyond his retirement from playing.

It is unclear as of yet just when Hourihane is planning to hang up his boots. The 33-year-old’s contract runs out at Pride Park in the summer and there are no indications thus far of a renewal or the player’s intentions.

The Irishman has made 87 appearances since signing for Derby last summer, the majority of which have been under Paul Warne’s leadership, registering 12 goals and 17 assists so far.

“It is something that I started a few years ago now,” said Hourihane on his coaching.

“I started my [UEFA] B Licence, then prior to that I would have taken down notes on certain articles I might have read that I did not want to forget because I love certain quotes, or something about the game that I saw, and thought ‘oh I really like that’ and obviously that led into coaching badges.

“Ever since I started my coaching badges four years ago it has taken over, really. The more that time goes on and the older you get, you go into it even more.

“I am lucky enough to have completed badges now, and meet ex-managers that I have had before or certain managers to pick their brains on how they go to work, or sporting directors at certain clubs to see how they appoint managers and why they do, to see what the interview process is like, just trying to get as much knowledge as I can.

“I am definitely going to go down that road, whether I would be good at it or not, who knows, you can’t tell the future, but I’ll give it everything I’ve got in terms of preparation and getting ready for it.

“[I am going to] give myself the best chance for success, because that is the way it was in my playing career and it is going to be no different in my coaching journey as well.”

What is next for Hourihane?

The Republic of Ireland international has been helping coach academies, as well as working with Southern League Central Premier Division side Stourbridge last season, so has worked with a wide range of age groups from 15 years of age up to senior football.

Of course, before any new role presents itself to the midfielder he will have to finish the current season with the Rams. Derby County have 14 games left to go in the third tier, and that may possibly stretch to 17 should Warne’s side end up in the play-off spots.

Regardless of the outcome of the Rams’ campaign, Hourihane will have a decision to make in the summer. One last promotion on his CV would be a fantastic way to end his career and may well be an ideal time for the ex-Aston Villa man’s transition from player to coach. However, recent displays have shown he still has plenty to offer and he may fancy one last crack at getting Derby into the Championship should they stay put in League One this season.

Time will tell just how Hourihane’s immediate future pans out. In the long run though, we could see the midfielder in the dugout.