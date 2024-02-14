Norwich City winger Jonathan Rowe is facing months rather than weeks on the sidelines through a hamstring injury, David Wagner has said.

Norwich City academy graduate Rowe has quickly become one of the most important players at Carrow Road. The winger took his chance to impress in pre-season and has held onto a starting spot since, emerging as one of the Championship‘s top young prospects.

The 20-year-old has managed 13 goals and four assists in 32 games across all competitions in just his first season of regular senior action. However, fears were raised over an injury earlier this week and as a result, he missed the Watford win on Tuesday night.

Now, Wagner has confirmed Rowe is facing an extended spell on the sidelines.

As quoted by the Pink Un, the Norwich City boss stated that it looks like a serious injury for the wideman. While an exact timeframe is not yet known, he will be facing ‘a couple of months’ out rather than weeks, dealing a huge blow to the Canaries and their play-off hopes. Wagner said:

“Unfortunately, it is a serious hamstring injury. I can’t give a serious timeframe, but we speak more about a couple of months rather than weeks.

“We have to wait and see for the first four weeks how he progresses in his rehab to give a clearer picture of his timeframe.

“We strongly hope that we will get him back at the end of the season and that he will play for us. Hopefully, the season will not be finished at the beginning of May.”

A huge blow

There’s no hiding that this is a really big blow for Norwich City to take. Rowe has proven himself as a player capable of grabbing a game by the scruff of the neck and turning things around with a moment of brilliance. He’s their leading threat going forward and in his absence, he’ll prove tough to replace.

Losing a player of his quality while battling for a place in the play-offs is not going to be easy to deal with. If there is some comfort to take form the matter though, there are players who can come into the side in his lace.

Borja Sainz and Onel Hernandez were the starting wingers against Watford. Christian Fassnacht is an option out wide too.

Norwich City currently sit 6th in the Championship table, occupying the last of the four play-off spots. However, with Sunderland and Coventry City in action tonight, they could slip out of the top six again.