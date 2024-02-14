Mount Pleasant winger Devonte Campbell has returned to Jamaica following his trial spell at Charlton Athletic, as per a report by the Jamaica Gleaner.

Charlton Athletic have been casting an eye over the youngster over recent times.

Campbell, 20, trained with the Addicks but has now gone home.

He has reflected on his stint with the League One side this winter and has said, as per a report by the Jamaica Gleaner: “Over there, everything is a lot more tactical and it’s a lot more detailed, you know. You have to know which foot you’re passing the ball to, you have to recognise the space you’re passing into; it’s just being aware of the simple stuff where we might lapse in concentration, so it’s just those things.”

“It’s just about the hard work and having the mentality because I know that I have the ability to play at the level, so it’s just about going back to the training ground and working on the things that I am short on.”

Charlton Athletic trial ends

Campbell can play on either flank on the wing and will be looking to use his experience at Charlton to make him a better player.

He has made three appearances so far this season in the Jamaica Premier League. Mount Pleasant finished 3rd in the table last term and are managed by former Hull City and Tranmere Rovers man Theodore Whitmore.

They gained promotion to the top flight for the first time in 2018 and Campbell will be eager to become a key player for them now.

Charlton were in action last night at home to Lincoln City in new boss Nathan Jones’ first outing at The Valley and his side drew 1-1. The Addicks fell 1-0 down to the Imps after Reeco Hackett-Fairchild’s goal but equalised in the second-half through striker Freddie Ladapo.

They are now 20th in the table and are a point outside the drop zone. However, Port Vale and Cheltenham Town have games in hand on them below.

Jones has joined a team who are in a relegation battle with 14 matches left to play. Charlton have been in dire form and need to turn their fortunes around quick to avoid dropping into League Two.

They face an away trip to promotion chasing Bolton Wanderers this weekend as they look to get a positive result against the Trotters.