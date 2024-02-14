The latest Sunderland team news as Steven Schumacher’s side gear up to face Huddersfield Town in the Championship later today.

Sunderland are back on their travels this evening following their 3-1 victory over Plymouth Argyle at the Stadium of Light on Saturday. Ryan Hardie had initially put the visitors ahead in the first-half before goals from Pierre Ekwah, Jack Clarke and Jobe Bellingham completed the turnaround in the second half to secure three points.

The Black Cats are now 9th in the Championship table following the win. They’re a point behind Norwich City in 6th, who moved into the last play-off spot with a win last night.

Huddersfield Town won the reverse fixture over Sunderland earlier in the season. Michał Helik opened the scoring before Luke O’Nien’s equaliser, but Delano Burgzorg struck the winner for the Terriers in the 67th minute. Revenge will be on the Black Cats’ agenda this time around.

Sunderland team news

Michael Beale issued the latest ahead of the game, as relayed by the Sunderland Echo. He is without a number of players ahead of his side’s Championship clash with Huddersfield, none of which are fresh concerns however.

Corry Evans is back on the grass as he steps up his return from a long-term knee injury. Winter signing Callum Styles has rejoined the training group and could make his return at the weekend, with tonight’s game coming too soon.

Elliot Embleton was due to feature for the U21s in a step up in his recovery. However, he has suffered a setback after rolling his ankle.

It could be an unchanged squad tonight then, with Aji Alese, Bradley Dack, Dennis Cirkin and Niall Huggins remaining out.

Starting XI

Patterson (GK)

Hume

O’Nien

Ballard

Hjelde

Neil

Roberts

Bellingham

Ekwah

Clarke

Rusyn

There would be no need for wholesale changes following victory at the weekend. However, Bellingham’s strike against Plymouth could see him return to the starting lineup in place of Abdoullah Ba. The 18-year-old has starred for the Black Cats this season, scoring five goals in 30 league appearances from midfield.

Beale is unlikely to alter much more of his squad for the Terriers tie as he eyes going four games unbeaten with the opportunity to move back into the top six should other results go their way.