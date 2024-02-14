Oxford United have been linked with a move for Blackburn Rovers striker Harry Leonard this summer, according to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page.

Oxford United have been credited with an interest in the attacker along with fellow League One side Carlisle United.

The U’s are currently sat in 6th place in the table as they eye promotion to the Championship.

Here is a look at three alternatives they could consider to Leonard in the next transfer window…

Layton Stewart

Preston North End landed him from Liverpool last year and he could do with getting some more regular game time under his belt next season. The 21-year-old rose up through the academy ranks at Anfield and played once for the Reds’ first-team.

He would be a decent option for Oxford in attack and would provide them with more competition and depth in attacking areas in the next campaign. The Lilywhites’ boss Ryan Lowe hinted at a potential loan exit earlier this winter.

Victor Adeboyejo

He plays for promotion rivals Bolton Wanderers and has scored eight goals this term. However, he has a lot of strong competition for a place up front for the Trotters with Dion Charles, Aaron Collins and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson these days and isn’t guaranteed a start anymore.

Adeboyejo, who is 26-years-old, was linked with an exit in January with Hannover and an unnamed Turkish club keen, as per a report by Football Insider, but he ended up staying put in the North West beyond the deadline earlier this month. His situation is worth keeping an eye on over the coming months by the U’s.

Jake Young

The 22-year-old spent the first-half of this season on loan at Swindon Town from Bradford City and was in blistering form for the Robins, firing 16 goals. He has now returned to Valley Parade.

Oxford should consider a move for him as he has the potential to grow and get better in the future and has proven himself in the league below.