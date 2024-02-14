Rotherham United have been credited with an interest in the former Aston Villa man along with Hearts and Augsburg.

The Millers are currently bottom of the Championship and were beaten 2-1 at home by Hull City last time out.

Here is a look at three alternative options they should target instead of Young this summer…

Will Evans

The Welshman, who plays for Newport County in League Two, has caught the eye this season. He has scored 22 goals in all competitions for his current club, including one against Manchester United in the FA Cup earlier this winter.

Evans is worth a look by Rotherham and would add more competition and depth to their attacking department under Leam Richardson. He played for Cardiff Metropolitan University and Bala Town before his switch to the Grecians and hasn’t looked back since.

Davis Keillor-Dunn

He is a key player for Mansfield Town and has also stood out in the fourth tier over recent times. The former Wrexham, Oldham Athletic and Burton Albion man has scored 16 goals this term to help the Stags rise to 2nd in the table behind Stockport County under the guidance of Nigel Clough.

Keillor-Dunn, who is 26-years-old, remains under contract at Field Mill until 2025 meaning the Nottinghamshire outfit are under no pressure to cash in on him in the next transfer window unless an offer they can’t refuse comes in for his signature.

Kieron Bowie

Rotherham should consider a loan swoop for the Fulham forward. He is currently with Northampton Town and has eight goals to his name in this campaign.

The ex-Raith Rovers man also spent time with the Cobblers last term to get some experience under his belt and is due to return to Craven Cottage later this year.