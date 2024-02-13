Leeds United will look to continue their unbeaten start to 2024 when they travel to South Wales to face Swansea City tonight.

Leeds United won the reverse Championship fixture earlier this season. Daniel Farke’s side came out on top at Elland Road with a 3-1 victory.

That game saw Swansea City score in the first minute with former Swan Joel Piroe equalising three minutes later. The Whites went on to win with further goals from Georginio Rutter and Dan James.

Tonight’s game will see the visiting Leeds start in 3rd place in the Championship table and with distance between themselves and Ipswich Town. Home side Swansea come into the game occupying a lowly 16th.

Leeds United team news

Ahead of tonight’s game, Daniel Farke issued the latest on his squad (as relayed by the Yorkshire Evening Post).

Farke confirmed that long-term absentee Pascal Struijk will again be missing against Swansea City. His adductor problem is still delaying his return to full training.

Farke is also set to be without versatile defensive duo Sam Byram (hamstring) and Jamie Shackleton (personal issue). Byram felt a twinge against Rotherham United last time out and Farke said that he will not be risked ahead of a detailed scan.

There is better news for the Whites regarding winger James. The Leeds United boss confirmed that the former Swan is back in team training and available to face his old club.

Predicted XI

Meslier (GK)

Roberts

Ampadu

Rodon

Firpo

Gruev

Gray

Gnonto

Rutter

Summerville

Bamford

Farke has largely operated with minimal changes to his XI, but this could be a good opportunity to rest some weary legs. Conor Roberts could get a start at right back, allowing Archie Gray to move into midfield alongside the impressive Ilia Gruev.

Finland international Glen Kamara hasn’t put a foot wrong but he has played a heap of games recently. This could facilitate a rest for the energetic midfielder.

Gnonto’s return to form should be more than enough to see him maintain his place in the side at Swansea City. Dan James should get a run-out from the bench in the second half, perhaps leaning on the side of caution before bringing him back into the starting XI.