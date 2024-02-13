Ipswich Town loanee Gassan Ahadme is poised to return to action with Cambridge United later this season after confirmation he will not require surgery.

Ipswich Town sent Moroccan striker Ahadme out on loan again in the summer, with League One side Cambridge United bringing him in. The 23-year-old had found joy at the Abbey Stadium too, managing nine goals in 24 games across all competitions before being cast to the sidelines through injury.

Ahadme has been out since December, picking up the foot injury amid a run of six goals in five games. At the time, parent club Town considered recalling him for his recovery.

Now though, a positive update has emerged on his recovery. Speaking to BBC Radio Cambridge, U’s boss Neil Harris has confirmed that Ahadme’s injury will not require surgery. As a result, he will could return in around five weeks.

Harris said:

“There’s really good news on Gassan – no surgery needed.

“The bruising in the foot is healing nicely. He’s still not close to being back with the group, but rather than looking at a possible end-of-season outcome, we’re now looking at a six-week period from last week.

“We’re hoping that Gassan will be back to full training in about five weeks’ time now so there’s no reason why he shouldn’t be available from April onwards, maybe slightly before.”

A return in sight

It’s been a blow for Ahadme to spend an extended spell on the sidelines through this injury. He’d found strong goalscoring form prior to the blow and will have been hoping to aid Cambridge United’s fight to push up the League One table and away from relegation.

The Ipswich Town loanee has a return in sight though, so all the work possible will be going towards getting him back in action in five to six weeks’ time. It will be a welcome boost for Harris and co as they look to put some distance between themselves and the drop.

Parent club Ipswich will be hoping Ahadme can make a smooth return to action and hopefully, he can find some form again. He’s not been able to kick on at Portman Road yet but he has caught the eye at times with Cambridge and former loan club Burton Albion.