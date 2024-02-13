‘Things just aren’t clicking’ – Millwall vs Ipswich Town prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Millwall vs Ipswich Town prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Wednesday night.

Millwall come into their midweek clash with Ipswich Town looking to correct a poor run of Championship form. They’re winless in five games, losing four and drawing one in that run.

The Lions had put together a decent streak before this tough patch and had lifted themselves away from the relegation zone somewhat. However, while sitting 18th in the Championship table, they’re only four points off the drop.

Ipswich Town have been going through a poor run of their own, but they should view this as a great chance to get a much-needed win. They’ve got one win in nine games, drawing six times along the way.

As a result, Kieran McKenna’s side have slipped away from the top two. They’re four points off automatic promotion in 4th place.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“This is another fantastic chance for Ipswich Town to get back to winning ways. Millwall have been going through a tough spell and if they’re to claw themselves back into the top two fight, Town simply have to be winning these games.

“I’m not convinced they’ll be able to do so though. They’ve gone four without a win on the road and over the course of this tough run, things just aren’t clicking, and they’ve been made to pay by Leeds United and Southampton.

“If Ipswich are on their game, they should win. I can see them struggling to another draw though.”

Millwall vs Ipswich Town prediction: 1-1

Harry Mail

“Millwall’s results have fallen off recently but I still think they are heading in the right direction under Joe Edwards. He could do with another transfer window coming fast to help him put his own stamp on the team further.

“Ipswich have also hit a dip in form and need to turn their fortunes around. They managed to snatch a draw against West Brom last time out and I think they may get a win here at The Den.

“The Tractor Boys have strength in depth and a distinct way of playing under Kieran McKenna and I can see them getting the job done in London here.”

Millwall vs Ipswich Town prediction: 1-2