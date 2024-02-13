‘Things are looking bleak’ – Stoke City vs QPR prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Stoke City vs QPR prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Wednesday night.

Stoke City come into this midweek clash with QPR desperately looking to get out of the rut they find themselves stuck in. A run of four straight defeats has plunged them deeper into the relegation fight, sitting just three points above the Championship relegation zone.

The Potters are 20th in the table and with Wednesday night’s opponents three points behind them with a better goal difference, they could drop into the bottom three if they’re beaten here.

Speaking of the visitors, Marti Cifuentes’ side have gone unbeaten in four with two wins and two draws. It has increased hope of an unlikely revival with only two points now separating themselves and safety.

QPR have spent much of this season rooted towards the bottom of the Championship table. However, after some encouraging January business, the R’s are in with a chance of survival again.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Things are looking bleak for Stoke City right now. There were some encouraging moments to the start of Schumacher’s tenure and he’s still very much in the early days, so judgement can’t be too hard right now, especially given the mess the club have been in for a while now.

“Spirits are dangerously low and with QPR riding a bit of a wave, I can see them claiming a huge win. It’ll be a mammoth blow for the hosts to lose this, and I think they will.

“I’m going for a 2-0 away win.”

Stoke City vs QPR prediction: 0-2

Harry Mail

“Stoke are getting dragged into a relegation battle and need to find form soon.

“Steven Schumacher made an initial positive impression when he took over Alex Neil. However, results have fallen off recently and their confidence will be low.

“QPR are unbeaten in their last four outings and won their last away match at Blackburn Rovers before drawing to Norwich City. I think they will make it five without defeat here, but I can see this one being a draw.”

Stoke City vs QPR prediction: 1-1