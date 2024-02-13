Swansea City will assess Kyle Naughton ahead of their clash this evening, as detailed on their official club website.

Swansea City are back in Championship action with a home clash against Leeds United.

Naughton, 35, suffered cramp in their 1-0 win away at Hull City last time out. Liam Cullen scored their winner in the first-half at the MKM Stadium.

In this latest update regarding his situation, the Swans’ club website says they are ‘waiting’ on the ‘fitness’ of the veteran.

Swansea City injury latest

In other team news, Swansea remain without Harry Darling, Josh Key, Azeem Abdulai, Liam Walsh, Harrison Ashby, Sam Parker and Jamal Lowe.

They will hope that Naughton will be able to face Leeds as he provides useful experience to their side.

He has been with the Welsh club since January 2015 and has since made 269 appearances for them in all competitions, 18 of which have come this season, and he has scored six goals.

Prior to his switch to the Swansea.com Stadium, he rose up through the ranks at local side Sheffield United before moving down south when Tottenham Hotspur came calling.

The ex-England youth international then spent six years with Spurs and played 74 times for their first-team, as well as having loan spells away from London at Middlesbrough, Leicester City and Norwich City.

Swansea’s win at Hull last weekend leaves them 16th in the table and they are seven points above the drop zone.

They will take confidence from the fact they beat a promotion candidate on their own patch in their last game and will need another big performance to get something from Leeds. However, it remains to be seen whether Naughton will be able to feature in this one.