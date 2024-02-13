The latest Birmingham City team news as Tony Mowbray’s side gear up to face Blackburn Rovers in the Championship.

Birmingham City head into their upcoming Championship clash on the back of their 2-0 away loss to Sheffield Wednesday last Friday.

The Blues will be locking horns with their former manager John Eustace following his appointment at Ewood Park.

Tony Mowbray’s side are three points above the relegation zone and four behind their upcoming opponents.

Birmingham City team news

As detailed on the club website, George Hall, Alfie Chang, John Ruddy and Dion Sanderson remain sidelined.

Birmingham will make checks on January signing Alex Pritchard after he sat out against the Owls last time out. Striker Lukas Jutkiewicz will also be assessed.

Starting XI

Etheridge

Laird

Bielik

Long

Buchanan

Sunjic

Dozzell

Bacuna

James

Dembele

Stansfield

Neil Etheridge will keep his place between the sticks with Ruddy still out injured, whilst the back four is likely to stay the same.

In midfield, recent recruit Andre Dozzell has made a positive impression since joining and injects more quality into the Blues’ ranks. The 24-year-old is on loan from fellow second tier club QPR until the summer.

Jordan Jones stayed put at St Andrew’s in the January transfer window and is a key player for Mowbray’s men. He has fresh competition for his place in the starting XI from Pritchard but it remains to be seen whether the ex-Sunderland man will be available against Blackburn.

Up front, I can see Mowbray freshening things up and I wouldn’t be surprised to see Fulham loanee Jay Stansfield come in for Scott Hogan. He has nine goals to his name so far this term, eight of which have come in the league.