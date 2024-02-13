The latest Stoke City team news as Steven Schumacher’s side gear up to face QPR in the Championship later today.

Stoke City are back on home soil this evening following their 3-1 defeat away from home against Blackburn Rovers. New signing Niall Ennis did score against his former club on his first start for the Potters, but it proved to be a mere consolation following Tyrhys Dolan’s brace either side of Sammie Szmodics’ strike.

The Potters remain 20th in the Championship table following the defeat and now sit just three points above the relegation zone. QPR are in 22nd place, so their upcoming encounter will be seen as a must-win for both sides.

The reverse fixture saw the Hoops come out on top in a six-goal thriller with a scoreline of 4-2 at Loftus Road. Lyndon Dykes put the hosts ahead from the penalty spot before Ryan Mmaee and Wouter Burger scored to put the Potters ahead. A late surge, however, saw Dykes bag his brace prior to Ben Pearson’s own goal and Chris Willock’s added time effort wrapping up the scoring.

Stoke City team news

Schumacher is still set to be without Josh Laurent until later this month following an ankle injury he picked up in December, but there are no fresh concerns for Stoke ahead of this evening’s crunch clash.

Starting XI

Iversen (GK)

Tchamadeu

Wilmot

McNally

Gooch

Baker

Burger

Vidigal

Ennis

Bae

Manhoef

There is obviously room for improvement at the bet365 Stadium, but Schumacher has to find some consistency within his squad and may not make too many changes to face QPR.

Daniel Johnson missed a penalty, and was hooked off in the 60th minute last time out, so may lose his place either to Lewis Baker or Luke Cundle. The latter is still setting in following his loan move from Wolverhampton Wanderers, however, and the Stoke boss could opt to start the more experienced option in Baker.

Ennis should keep his spot in the side following his goal against Blackburn. The rest of the squad effectively picks itself unless new signing Million Manhoef is dropped having also been substituted on the hour mark in the last Championship fixture.