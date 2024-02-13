Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Röhl has said Dominic Iorfa has returned to training.

Sheffield Wednesday have been without the defender since the start of December.

Iorfa, 28, has been sidelined with a muscle injury but is closing in on his return to the action.

Röhl has provided this update regarding his situation, as per a report by The Star: “Dom is going step-by-step. He has started to train with the team, which is a good sign, but after the big injury it is about paying attention. Sometimes as a manager you want to get him immediately in, but it is about going step by step. It is a good signal for us.”

Sheffield Wednesday injury boost

Getting Iorfa back out on the pitch will be a boost for Sheffield Wednesday and he would give them another option in defence ahead of their upcoming games.

The Owls are fighting for their lives and are currently in the drop zone along with QPR and Rotherham United.

They are five points from safety after their 2-0 home win over Birmingham City last Friday night courtesy of two goals by January signing Ike Ugbo.

Iorfa has been on the books at Hillsborough since 2018 and has since made 152 appearances for the South Yorkshire outfit in all competitions, 17 of which has come this season, and he has chipped in with five goals.

Prior to his move to his current club, he played for Wolves and rose up through their academy ranks before playing 93 times for their first-team, as well as having loan spells away from the Midlands at Shrewsbury Town and Ipswich Town to get experience.

He has found a home at Sheffield Wednesday but his long-term future is up in the air. His contract with Röhl’s side is up in the summer and he could leave as a free agent.

The Owls are back in action this evening with a tricky away trip to the King Power Stadium to face table toppers Leicester City.