Rotherham United boss Leam Richardson has said Sean Morrison was ‘carrying’ a slight injury concern last time out.

Rotherham United had to substitute the defender off against Leeds United last time out as they were beaten 3-0 at Elland Road in their last Championship outing.

Morrison, 33, will now have to be assessed by the Millers as they prepare to face play-off hopefuls Hull City at home this evening.

Richardson has provided this update on the player’s situation ahead of the game, as per a report by the Rotherham Advertiser: “He went down in the first half and was carrying a little bit of something. He stretched something. It’s a leg thing. Don’t call it an injury just yet! Let’s hope it’s just fatigue.”

Rotherham United injury latest

Having Morrison available would be a boost for Rotherham as he injects useful experience into their ranks. However, Cameron Humphreys will be ready to step into his shoes if needed.

The veteran linked up with the Millers in January last year on a short-term deal until the end of last season. His stay was then extended last summer.

His deal with the Yorkshire outfit expires at the end of this term and Richardson will have a decision to make on what to do with him after that. His chances of staying may depend on what league they are in.

He has enjoyed plenty of action in this campaign, making 24 appearances in all competitions.

Morrison has played over 450 games in his career to date and has had spells at Swindon Town, Reading and Cardiff City in the past.

Rotherham are bottom of the second tier and have won only three times this season. Their upcoming opponents Hull are two points off the top six after their 1-0 loss at home to Swansea City last weekend.