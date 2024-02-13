Middlesbrough have confirmed Matt Crooks’ move to Real Salt Lake, and Rotherham United hold a sell-on clause in the deal, reporter Paul Davis has said.

Rotherham United saw midfielder Crooks become a star player during his time at the AESSEAL New York Stadium. He chipped in with 21 goals and seven assists in 97 games over the course of two-and-a-half years with the Millers, then moving to Middlesbrough.

The 30-year-old has found success on Teesside too. Crooks managed 23 goals and 15 assists in 115 games, holding down a starting spot in attacking midfield for much of the current Championship season.

However, it emerged last week that the midfielder was poised for talks over a move to the MLS. Now, his switch to Real Salt Lake has been confirmed. The deal lands a fee for Middlesbrough, but it could be that some heads the way of Rotherham United.

Writing on X, reporter Paul Davis states the Millers inserted a release clause in the deal that saw Crooks depart in 2021. The size of the sell-on and other details are not mentioned, but it could put the relegation-threatened side in line for a financial boost.

#rufc old boy Matt Crooks’ sale from Middlesbrough to MLS side Real Salt Lake confirmed. Millers have a sell-on clause. — Paul Davis (@paulm_davis) February 12, 2024

A sizeable boost?

The financial details of the move are not disclosed at this stage, but it could be a good deal for both Middlesbrough and Rotherham United. Scott Wilson of The Northern Echo previously stated Boro would receive a ‘significant fee’ for Crooks from Real Salt Lake.

Not only is that a boost for the Teesside outfit, who get a good sum for a 30-year-old who is out of contract in 2025. But, it could put the Millers in line for a fairly sizeable boost. It will come as a pleasant surprise too, given that the UK transfer window has been closed for near two weeks.

Crooks has found plenty of success in attacking and midfield roles during his time in the EFL. He now embarks on a new challenge in the States, and his move looks to have given a welcome boost to both Middlesbrough and Rotherham United’s finances.