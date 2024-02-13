Rotherham United have had a pretty tough 2023/24 campaign to date. They’re sat at the foot of the Championship table with just three wins in 30 games and 12 points separate them and safety.

It means a stay in the Championship seems incredibly unlikely. However, if they do make the drop to League One, they should be well equipped to bounce back again, as they often do. Now, it is claimed the Millers already have eyes on one potential transfer target for the future.

A report from Football Insider has claimed that Rotherham United are among the sides showing an interest in 20-year-old striker Brad Young, who has been in firing form for Welsh side The New Saints since his exit from Aston Villa.

The Premier League side let go of Young at the end of his contract in the summer. TNS snapped up Young at the start of September and since then, he’s managed a thoroughly impressive 20 goals and two assists in 25 games.

1 of 25 Which club is nicknamed the Blades? Sheffield United Sheffield Wednesday Swindon Town Sutton United

One worth keeping an eye on

Regardless of the position Rotherham United find themselves in when the summer comes around, Young could be an intriguing talent to keep an eye on. He was highly-rated in Villa’s academy and while loan spells with Carlisle United and Ayr United failed to bear fruit, how he’s kicked on in Wales is impressive.

The Millers aren’t alone in eyeing him though. Hearts are also keen, as are Bundesliga side FC Augsburg, the report adds. It could make a deal tough to do, but a chance to prove himself in the EFL again could prove tempting to Young.

Until then though, the striker will be determined to maintain his impressive form. If he does, it wouldn’t be a surprise if more clubs end up sniffing around the former Aston Villa prospect.

At Villa Park, he played only once for the first-team but managed 24 goals and seven assists in 43 U21s outings.