The latest Charlton Athletic team news as Nathan Jones’ side gear up to face Lincoln City in League One.

Charlton Athletic will be looking to bounce back from their 2-0 away loss at Reading last time out.

Jones, who has been chosen as their replacement for Michael Appleton, is gearing up for his first game at The Valley.

His new club are only outside the League One relegation zone on goal difference above Port Vale.

Charlton Athletic team news

As per Charlton’s club website, defender Michael Hector and striker Chuks Aneke are closing in on their respective injuries.

Midfielder Panutche Camara came off the bench against the Royals last weekend and is now available to play which is a boost.

1 of 25 Which club is nicknamed the Blades? Sheffield United Sheffield Wednesday Swindon Town Sutton United

Starting XI

Isted

Watson

Thomas

Jones

Edmonds-Green

Edun

Bakinson

Coventry

Watson

Ladapo

May

Jones opted to bring Harry Isted into the starting XI instead of Ashley Maynard-Brewer. The ex-Luton Town man helped Barnsley reach the play-off final last year.

In defence, I can see Rarmani Edmonds-Green, who joined this winter from Huddersfield Town in the Championship, coming back into the team to try and tighten things up at the back.

In midfield, new pair Tyreeq Bakinson and Conor Coventry will still be trying to get used to playing with each other. It always takes a while for players to gel together and patience is required.

Freddie Ladapo is a proven goal scorer at third tier level and his addition from Ipswich Town last month was an impressive one by Charlton. He helped his former club win promotion last term under Kieran McKenna, having previously done the same at Rotherham United.

The Addicks need a result against Lincoln but it will be tricky against an Imps side who head into the match after beating Fleetwood Town 2-1 at home last Saturday.