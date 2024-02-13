Southampton have seen everyone play a part in their remarkable unbeaten run, with Russell Martin really getting the best out of the players at his disposal.

Southampton – somewhat unsurprisingly as a side relegated from the Premier League last season – boast one of the Championship‘s best squads. They’ve got strength in depth across the board, but their attacking department is what catches the eye the most.

Adam Armstrong had previously starred at this level and has stood out again upon his return. Che Adams, Samuel Edozie, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Ryan Fraser and David Brooks are all frontline players who are capable of playing at a higher level too.

At points though, there have been question marks over French prospect Sekou Mara. He arrived in the summer of 2022 after an eye-catching breakthrough with Bordeaux but two goals in 30 outings over his first season led to some doubt over his talents. A struggle for game time in the current campaign led to rumours of a winter exit, but he ultimately remained with Southampton.

And, since then, Russell Martin’s earlier vocal backing of Mara has paid off. Since the start of January, he has scored five goals and provided one assist in seven appearances. He’s earned further praise from the boss too, labelling Mara as a ‘very talented’ player.

His most recent return of a goal and an assist off the bench in the comeback win over Huddersfield Town has had some calling for him to be given a start in the Championship. Mara scored a brace when playing the full 90 against Watford in the FA Cup too.

However, despite the temptation, it could be best for Martin and Southampton to resist thrusting him into a regular starting spot for now.

A careful approach

Mara has looked like a different player in recent weeks. The bright sparks and potential have always been there, but Martin and co look to have really instilled him with confidence. Perhaps it was the manager’s determination to keep him in January that has brought that out.

And after a brace vs Watford and a game-changing cameo against Huddersfield Town, calls for more game time are warranted.

That said though, it feels as though managing expectations are going to be crucial in Mara’s development. Ensuring not too much pressure is put on the Southampton talent the minute he starts to find form will be key to helping him grow, allowing for a gradual transition to starting football rather than thrusting him into the starting role as soon as he finds form. While his current form has been brilliant, thrusting him into the starting XI too soon could end up in steps back rather than steps forward.

Martin is a meticulous, process-driven manager, so you would think he will take a similar stance. Having only made brief appearances off the bench though, perhaps Mara is due a step up in minutes as reward for his progress, though it must be gradual, and perhaps alongside some more starts in the FA Cup, even with Liverpool up next.

The recent displays from Mara have been hugely encouraging, but Southampton must take a careful approach to manage both minutes and expectations.