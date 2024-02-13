Millwall trio Ryan Longman, Aidomo Emakhu and Brooke Norton-Cuffy may be back tomorrow night, as detailed in a report by the Southwark News.

Millwall are back in Championship action with a home clash against Ipswich Town as they look to bounce back from their 2-1 loss away at Coventry City last time out.

The Lions lost 2-1 against the Sky Blues after leading 1-0 at half-time after Romain Esse’s goal.

In this latest injury update regarding their squad, the Southwark News report Longman, Emakhu and Norton-Cuffy all ‘could’ be available against the Tractor Boys. Kevin Nisbet and Shaun Hutchinson remain sidelined.

Millwall injury latest

Longman is currently on loan at Millwall from fellow second tier side Hull City. The former Brighton and Hove Albion winger, who is 23-years-old, has scored one goal in 23 games so far this season.

He has been out of action since January with a shoulder problem and his last outing was against Preston North End.

Emakhu’s last appearance came on New Year’s Day versus Bristol City. The Republic of Ireland youth international provides the Lions with another option up top and has found the net once in 20 matches this term.

He moved to The Den in January 2022 after catching the eye over in Ireland with Shamrock Rovers as a teenager.

As for Norton-Cuffy, he sat out against Coventry but could be thrown back in by Edwards against Ipswich. The Arsenal loanee, who has had spells away from the Gunners in the past at Lincoln City, Rotherham United and Coventry to get experience, played in the 1-0 loss to Hull City earlier this month.

Millwall are 18th in the table and are four points above the relegation zone.