Middlesbrough take on Preston on Wednesday evening where they will be hoping to get back to winning ways. Their defeat at home to Bristol City at the weekend means they have won just one of their last five Championship games.

A huge reason as to why they haven’t been able to get any consistency and not many points is their lack of firepower. Both Latte Lath and Josh Coburn have had injuries in recent weeks, whilst attacking outlet Jones has also been missing due to a hamstring strain.

However, speaking to the press ahead of their trip to Deepdale, Boro boss Carrick provided an update on the pair.

“Manu is back fit and in and around the group over the next week or so. No [he’s not in contention for Preston] but he’s getting closer. Hopefully over the next week we’ll have him back,” he said.

“Izzy is a bit further. It will be a number of weeks for Izzy.”

Mixed news on the Middlesbrough injury front

Middlesbrough need firepower. They have been playing without a recognised striker in recent weeks and haven’t put away their chances. Getting Latte Lath back out on the pitch not only means there will be more chances, and hopefully more goals, but an actual focal point up top.

Jones also provides a huge number of chances. His pace, direct running and crossing ability is plain to see and although it doesn’t always pay off, he does provide a lot of chances, and works tirelessly on the right side.

Having Jones back also means Carrick could play Marcus Forss inside up front to rival Latte Lath for the number nine spot, especially considering the Ivorian’s injury history of late.